May 26 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.75 percent on Monday compared with 8.40 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.08 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(30/06/14) 44.00/45.00 08.31/08.50 08.46/08.65 2M(28/07/14) 81.50/83.50 08.32/08.53 08.52/08.73 3M(28/08/14) 123.75/125.75 08.38/08.52 08.62/08.75 6M(28/11/14) 246.25/248.25 08.34/08.41 08.68/08.75 1Y(28/05/15) 467.50/469.50 07.98/08.01 08.57/08.60 Spot rate : 1$ = 58.5873 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note:- The LIBOR Rates are as of 23-May-2014. Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)