May 27 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.68 percent on
Tuesday compared with 8.75 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
8.19 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(30/06/14) 42.00/43.00 08.11/08.30 08.27/08.46
2M(30/07/14) 81.75/83.75 08.15/08.35 08.35/08.55
3M(28/08/14) 121.00/123.00 08.22/08.35 08.46/08.59
6M(28/11/14) 245.00/247.00 08.27/08.34 08.62/08.68
1Y(29/05/15) 468.00/470.00 07.92/07.96 08.51/08.54
Spot rate : 1$ = 59.0585 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
