May 27 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.68 percent on Tuesday compared with 8.75 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.19 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(30/06/14) 42.00/43.00 08.11/08.30 08.27/08.46 2M(30/07/14) 81.75/83.75 08.15/08.35 08.35/08.55 3M(28/08/14) 121.00/123.00 08.22/08.35 08.46/08.59 6M(28/11/14) 245.00/247.00 08.27/08.34 08.62/08.68 1Y(29/05/15) 468.00/470.00 07.92/07.96 08.51/08.54 Spot rate : 1$ = 59.0585 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)