May 28 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.59 percent on Wednesday compared with 8.68 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.06 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(30/06/14) 39.50/41.00 07.87/08.17 08.03/08.32 2M(31/07/14) 80.50/82.50 08.02/08.22 08.22/08.42 3M(28/08/14) 118.25/120.25 08.12/08.25 08.35/08.49 6M(28/11/14) 241.00/243.00 08.18/08.25 08.52/08.59 1Y(29/05/15) 461.50/463.50 07.83/07.87 08.42/08.45 Spot rate : 1$ = 59.0770 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)