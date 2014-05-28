GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro jumps, shares rally on French election relief
* Macron wins first round in French election, far ahead in polls
May 28The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOCS (MIFOR Swaps) for three years was 7.96 percent on Wednesday TENOR BID/OFFER 2 YEARS 7.78/7.92 3 YEARS 7.81/7.96 4 YEARS 7.87/8.02 5 YEARS 7.94/8.06 7 YEARS 7.72/7.95 10 YEARS 7.58/7.85 The above dollar rupee swap rates are a simple average of the bid and offer rates quoted by 7 market participants.The floating benchmark used here is the six month USD libor. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type CRS01 and then press the enter key. For Benchmark levels double-click on or type MIOCS= and then press the enter key. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU, +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
* Macron wins first round in French election, far ahead in polls
NEW YORK, April 23 U.S. stock index futures rose sharply on Sunday on relief that centrist Emmanuel Macron took the first round of voting in the French presidential election, reducing the prospect of an anti-establishment market shock.