May 29 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.83 percent on
Thursday compared with 8.59 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
8.06 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(02/07/14) 39.00/40.25 08.06/08.32 08.22/08.48
2M(04/08/14) 82.75/84.75 08.15/08.34 08.35/08.54
3M(02/09/14) 124.00/125.75 08.36/08.48 08.60/08.71
6M(02/12/14) 248.50/250.50 08.42/08.49 08.76/08.83
1Y(02/06/15) 474.50/476.50 08.06/08.10 08.65/08.68
Spot rate : 1$ = 58.8415 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
($1=0)