May 29 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.83 percent on Thursday compared with 8.59 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.06 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(02/07/14) 39.00/40.25 08.06/08.32 08.22/08.48 2M(04/08/14) 82.75/84.75 08.15/08.34 08.35/08.54 3M(02/09/14) 124.00/125.75 08.36/08.48 08.60/08.71 6M(02/12/14) 248.50/250.50 08.42/08.49 08.76/08.83 1Y(02/06/15) 474.50/476.50 08.06/08.10 08.65/08.68 Spot rate : 1$ = 58.8415 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)