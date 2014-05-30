May 30 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.75 percent on Friday compared with 8.83 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.38 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(03/07/14) 39.50/40.50 08.14/08.35 08.29/08.50 2M(04/08/14) 82.00/84.00 08.18/08.38 08.37/08.57 3M(03/09/14) 123.50/125.50 08.30/08.43 08.54/08.67 6M(03/12/14) 247.25/249.00 08.35/08.41 08.69/08.75 1Y(03/06/15) 475.25/477.25 08.05/08.08 08.64/08.67 Spot rate : 1$ = 59.0335 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)