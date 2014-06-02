Jun 2 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.92 percent on Monday compared with 8.75 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.44 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(07/07/14) 44.00/45.50 08.23/08.51 08.38/08.66 2M(04/08/14) 82.00/83.75 08.30/08.47 08.49/08.67 3M(04/09/14) 125.00/127.00 08.39/08.52 08.62/08.76 6M(04/12/14) 252.25/254.25 08.51/08.57 08.85/08.92 1Y(04/06/15) 484.50/486.50 08.19/08.23 08.78/08.81 Spot rate : 1$ = 59.1385 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)