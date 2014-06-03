Jun 3 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 9.08 percent on Tuesday compared with 8.92 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.60 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(07/07/14) 43.25/44.25 08.33/08.52 08.49/08.68 2M(05/08/14) 82.50/84.50 08.34/08.54 08.53/08.73 3M(05/09/14) 126.50/128.50 08.48/08.61 08.71/08.85 6M(05/12/14) 257.75/259.50 08.68/08.74 09.02/09.08 1Y(05/06/15) 500.50/502.50 08.45/08.49 09.04/09.07 Spot rate : 1$ = 59.2125 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)