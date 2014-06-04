Jun 4 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.67 percent on Wednesday compared with 9.08 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.41 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(07/07/14) 40.75/42.25 08.09/08.38 08.24/08.54 2M(06/08/14) 80.75/82.75 08.14/08.34 08.34/08.54 3M(08/09/14) 125.50/127.50 08.21/08.34 08.45/08.58 6M(08/12/14) 248.50/250.50 08.26/08.33 08.60/08.67 1Y(08/06/15) 480.75/482.75 08.06/08.09 08.64/08.68 Spot rate : 1$ = 59.3360 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)