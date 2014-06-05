Jun 5 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.98 percent on Thursday compared with 8.67 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.22 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(09/07/14) 39.75/41.25 08.16/08.46 08.31/08.62 2M(11/08/14) 84.75/86.75 08.28/08.48 08.48/08.67 3M(09/09/14) 125.75/127.75 08.41/08.55 08.65/08.79 6M(09/12/14) 254.75/256.75 08.57/08.64 08.91/08.98 1Y(09/06/15) 494.00/496.00 08.33/08.36 08.92/08.95 Spot rate : 1$ = 59.2973 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)