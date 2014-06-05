Jun 5 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.98 percent on
Thursday compared with 8.67 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
8.22 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(09/07/14) 39.75/41.25 08.16/08.46 08.31/08.62
2M(11/08/14) 84.75/86.75 08.28/08.48 08.48/08.67
3M(09/09/14) 125.75/127.75 08.41/08.55 08.65/08.79
6M(09/12/14) 254.75/256.75 08.57/08.64 08.91/08.98
1Y(09/06/15) 494.00/496.00 08.33/08.36 08.92/08.95
Spot rate : 1$ = 59.2973 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
