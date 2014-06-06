Jun 6 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 9.16 percent on Friday compared with 8.98 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.15 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(10/07/14) 40.25/41.75 08.27/08.58 08.43/08.74 2M(11/08/14) 84.50/86.50 08.40/08.60 08.60/08.80 3M(10/09/14) 127.50/129.50 08.55/08.68 08.78/08.92 6M(10/12/14) 259.75/261.75 08.75/08.82 09.09/09.16 1Y(10/06/15) 504.00/506.00 08.51/08.55 09.10/09.13 Spot rate : 1$ = 59.1970 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)