India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 8.82 pct Aug 26 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.82 percent on Tuesday compared with 8.84 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.37 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(30/09/14) 46.00/47.25 08.41/08.64 08.57/08.80 2M(31/10/14) 89.25/91.00 08.41/08.58 08.62/08.78 3M(28/11/14) 127.75/129.50 08.38/08.49 08.62/08.74 6M(27/02/15) 255.00/257.00 08.41/08.47 08.76/08.82 1Y(31/08/15) 497.25/499.25 08.15/08.19 08.77/08.81 Spot rate : 1$ = 60.4960 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)