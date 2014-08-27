Aug 27 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.78 percent on Wednesday compared with 8.82 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.18 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(07/10/14) 48.50/49.75 08.36/08.58 08.52/08.74 2M(03/11/14) 86.25/87.75 08.40/08.54 08.60/08.75 3M(02/12/14) 126.00/127.75 08.36/08.47 08.60/08.72 6M(02/03/15) 250.75/252.75 08.36/08.43 08.71/08.78 1Y(02/09/15) 491.25/493.25 08.12/08.16 08.74/08.77 Spot rate : 1$ = 60.4678 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)