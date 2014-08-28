Aug 28 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.81 percent on Thursday compared with 8.78 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.23 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(07/10/14) 48.50/50.00 08.36/08.62 08.52/08.78 2M(03/11/14) 86.25/88.00 08.40/08.57 08.60/08.77 3M(02/12/14) 126.00/128.00 08.36/08.49 08.60/08.73 6M(02/03/15) 251.75/253.75 08.39/08.46 08.75/08.81 1Y(02/09/15) 494.25/496.25 08.17/08.21 08.79/08.82 Spot rate : 1$ = 60.4745 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)