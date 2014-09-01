Sep 1 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.85 percent on Monday compared with 8.81 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.23 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(07/10/14) 46.75/48.50 08.30/08.61 08.46/08.77 2M(03/11/14) 84.75/86.50 08.39/08.56 08.59/08.76 3M(03/12/14) 126.50/128.25 08.39/08.51 08.63/08.75 6M(03/03/15) 253.00/255.00 08.44/08.50 08.78/08.85 1Y(03/09/15) 497.25/499.25 08.22/08.26 08.84/08.88 Spot rate : 1$ = 60.4735 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)