Sep 2 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.82 percent on Tuesday compared with 8.85 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.58 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(07/10/14) 45.00/46.50 08.21/08.49 08.37/08.65 2M(05/11/14) 85.50/87.00 08.30/08.45 08.51/08.65 3M(04/12/14) 125.75/127.75 08.32/08.45 08.56/08.70 6M(04/03/15) 252.50/254.50 08.40/08.47 08.75/08.82 1Y(04/09/15) 497.50/499.50 08.21/08.24 08.82/08.86 Spot rate : 1$ = 60.6100 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)