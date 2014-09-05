Sep 5 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.94 percent on Friday compared with 8.93 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.02 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(09/10/14) 41.50/43.00 08.35/08.66 08.51/08.81 2M(10/11/14) 86.75/88.50 08.45/08.62 08.65/08.82 3M(09/12/14) 127.50/129.50 08.46/08.59 08.70/08.83 6M(09/03/15) 255.50/257.50 08.52/08.59 08.87/08.94 1Y(09/09/15) 502.75/504.75 08.32/08.35 08.94/08.98 Spot rate : 1$ = 60.4385 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)