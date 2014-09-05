Sep 5 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.94 percent on
Friday compared with 8.93 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
8.02 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(09/10/14) 41.50/43.00 08.35/08.66 08.51/08.81
2M(10/11/14) 86.75/88.50 08.45/08.62 08.65/08.82
3M(09/12/14) 127.50/129.50 08.46/08.59 08.70/08.83
6M(09/03/15) 255.50/257.50 08.52/08.59 08.87/08.94
1Y(09/09/15) 502.75/504.75 08.32/08.35 08.94/08.98
Spot rate : 1$ = 60.4385 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
