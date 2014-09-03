Sep 3 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.80 percent on
Wednesday compared with 8.82 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
7.42 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(07/10/14) 43.50/44.75 08.20/08.43 08.35/08.59
2M(05/11/14) 83.75/85.50 08.28/08.45 08.48/08.65
3M(05/12/14) 125.50/127.25 08.31/08.43 08.56/08.67
6M(05/03/15) 251.75/253.75 08.39/08.45 08.73/08.80
1Y(08/09/15) 498.50/500.50 08.17/08.20 08.79/08.82
Spot rate : 1$ = 60.5445 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages
by typing
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
($1=0)