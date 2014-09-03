Sep 3 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.80 percent on Wednesday compared with 8.82 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.42 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(07/10/14) 43.50/44.75 08.20/08.43 08.35/08.59 2M(05/11/14) 83.75/85.50 08.28/08.45 08.48/08.65 3M(05/12/14) 125.50/127.25 08.31/08.43 08.56/08.67 6M(05/03/15) 251.75/253.75 08.39/08.45 08.73/08.80 1Y(08/09/15) 498.50/500.50 08.17/08.20 08.79/08.82 Spot rate : 1$ = 60.5445 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)