Sep 4 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.93 percent on Thursday compared with 8.80 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.75 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(08/10/14) 41.25/42.75 08.30/08.60 08.46/08.76 2M(10/11/14) 88.00/89.75 08.43/08.60 08.64/08.80 3M(08/12/14) 127.50/129.25 08.46/08.58 08.70/08.82 6M(09/03/15) 256.75/258.75 08.52/08.58 08.87/08.93 1Y(08/09/15) 501.75/503.75 08.30/08.33 08.92/08.95 Spot rate : 1$ = 60.4540 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)