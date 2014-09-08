Sep 8 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 9.03 percent on Monday compared with 8.94 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.18 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(10/10/14) 41.75/43.25 08.43/08.73 08.59/08.89 2M(10/11/14) 86.00/87.75 08.54/08.71 08.74/08.91 3M(10/12/14) 128.25/130.00 08.54/08.65 08.78/08.89 6M(10/03/15) 257.50/259.50 08.62/08.68 08.96/09.03 1Y(10/09/15) 509.75/511.75 08.46/08.49 09.08/09.11 Spot rate : 1$ = 60.2628 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)