Sep 8 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 9.03 percent on
Monday compared with 8.94 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
8.18 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(10/10/14) 41.75/43.25 08.43/08.73 08.59/08.89
2M(10/11/14) 86.00/87.75 08.54/08.71 08.74/08.91
3M(10/12/14) 128.25/130.00 08.54/08.65 08.78/08.89
6M(10/03/15) 257.50/259.50 08.62/08.68 08.96/09.03
1Y(10/09/15) 509.75/511.75 08.46/08.49 09.08/09.11
Spot rate : 1$ = 60.2628 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
