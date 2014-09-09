Sep 9 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.99 percent on Tuesday compared with 9.03 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.45 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(14/10/14) 45.75/47.25 08.37/08.65 08.53/08.81 2M(12/11/14) 87.00/88.75 08.48/08.65 08.68/08.85 3M(11/12/14) 128.00/130.00 08.50/08.63 08.74/08.87 6M(11/03/15) 257.00/259.00 08.58/08.64 08.92/08.99 1Y(11/09/15) 508.25/510.25 08.41/08.44 09.04/09.07 Spot rate : 1$ = 60.4277 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)