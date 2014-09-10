Sep 10 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.90 percent on Wednesday compared with 8.99 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.25 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(14/10/14) 45.00/46.25 08.44/08.67 08.60/08.83 2M(12/11/14) 85.75/87.25 08.44/08.58 08.64/08.78 3M(12/12/14) 127.75/129.75 08.42/08.56 08.67/08.80 6M(12/03/15) 255.75/257.75 08.48/08.55 08.83/08.90 1Y(14/09/15) 506.75/508.75 08.29/08.32 08.92/08.96 Spot rate : 1$ = 60.8256 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)