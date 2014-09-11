Sep 11 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.88 percent on
Thursday compared with 8.90 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
8.13 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(15/10/14) 42.25/43.50 08.44/08.69 08.60/08.85
2M(17/11/14) 88.75/90.50 08.44/08.61 08.64/08.81
3M(15/12/14) 128.00/130.00 08.43/08.56 08.67/08.80
6M(16/03/15) 257.00/259.00 08.46/08.53 08.81/08.88
1Y(15/09/15) 504.75/506.75 08.29/08.32 08.93/08.96
Spot rate : 1$ = 60.9155 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
