Sep 11 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.88 percent on Thursday compared with 8.90 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.13 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(15/10/14) 42.25/43.50 08.44/08.69 08.60/08.85 2M(17/11/14) 88.75/90.50 08.44/08.61 08.64/08.81 3M(15/12/14) 128.00/130.00 08.43/08.56 08.67/08.80 6M(16/03/15) 257.00/259.00 08.46/08.53 08.81/08.88 1Y(15/09/15) 504.75/506.75 08.29/08.32 08.93/08.96 Spot rate : 1$ = 60.9155 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)