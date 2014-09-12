Sep 12 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.88 percent on Friday compared with 8.88 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.02 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(16/10/14) 42.00/43.50 08.40/08.70 08.56/08.86 2M(17/11/14) 87.25/89.00 08.44/08.61 08.64/08.81 3M(16/12/14) 128.00/129.75 08.44/08.55 08.68/08.80 6M(16/03/15) 255.50/257.50 08.47/08.53 08.82/08.88 1Y(16/09/15) 504.00/506.00 08.28/08.32 08.93/08.96 Spot rate : 1$ = 60.8400 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)