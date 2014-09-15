Sep 15 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.85 percent on Monday compared with 8.88 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.37 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(17/10/14) 42.50/44.00 08.48/08.78 08.63/08.93 2M(17/11/14) 86.00/87.75 08.44/08.61 08.64/08.81 3M(17/12/14) 128.25/130.00 08.43/08.55 08.68/08.79 6M(17/03/15) 255.25/257.25 08.44/08.51 08.79/08.85 1Y(18/09/15) 504.50/506.50 08.25/08.28 08.89/08.92 Spot rate : 1$ = 60.9945 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)