Sep 16 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.84 percent on Tuesday compared with 8.85 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.65 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(20/10/14) 44.75/46.25 08.35/08.63 08.51/08.79 2M(18/11/14) 86.00/87.75 08.42/08.59 08.62/08.79 3M(18/12/14) 128.50/130.25 08.44/08.55 08.68/08.79 6M(18/03/15) 255.25/257.25 08.42/08.49 08.77/08.84 1Y(18/09/15) 503.75/505.75 08.24/08.28 08.88/08.92 Spot rate : 1$ = 61.1015 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)