Sep 16 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.84 percent on
Tuesday compared with 8.85 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
8.65 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(20/10/14) 44.75/46.25 08.35/08.63 08.51/08.79
2M(18/11/14) 86.00/87.75 08.42/08.59 08.62/08.79
3M(18/12/14) 128.50/130.25 08.44/08.55 08.68/08.79
6M(18/03/15) 255.25/257.25 08.42/08.49 08.77/08.84
1Y(18/09/15) 503.75/505.75 08.24/08.28 08.88/08.92
Spot rate : 1$ = 61.1015 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
($1=0)