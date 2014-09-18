Sep 18 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.80 percent on
Thursday compared with 8.83 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
8.18 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(22/10/14) 41.25/42.50 08.22/08.47 08.38/08.63
2M(24/11/14) 87.50/89.25 08.30/08.47 08.50/08.67
3M(22/12/14) 127.00/128.75 08.34/08.46 08.58/08.70
6M(23/03/15) 255.25/257.25 08.38/08.45 08.73/08.80
1Y(22/09/15) 502.50/504.50 08.23/08.26 08.87/08.91
Spot rate : 1$ = 61.0558 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
