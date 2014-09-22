Sep 22 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.88 percent on Monday compared with 8.86 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.19 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(27/10/14) 45.50/47.00 08.28/08.55 08.44/08.71 2M(24/11/14) 85.00/86.75 08.37/08.54 08.57/08.74 3M(24/12/14) 127.50/129.25 08.41/08.53 08.66/08.77 6M(24/03/15) 255.25/257.25 08.47/08.53 08.82/08.88 1Y(24/09/15) 508.50/510.50 08.37/08.40 09.00/09.04 Spot rate : 1$ = 60.7875 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)