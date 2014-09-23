Sep 23 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.81 percent on Tuesday compared with 8.88 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.14 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(27/10/14) 44.00/45.50 08.24/08.53 08.40/08.68 2M(25/11/14) 84.75/86.50 08.33/08.50 08.54/08.71 3M(26/12/14) 128.00/129.75 08.34/08.46 08.59/08.70 6M(25/03/15) 253.50/255.50 08.40/08.46 08.75/08.81 1Y(25/09/15) 506.00/508.00 08.31/08.35 08.95/08.98 Spot rate : 1$ = 60.8708 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)