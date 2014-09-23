Sep 23 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.81 percent on
Tuesday compared with 8.88 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
8.14 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(27/10/14) 44.00/45.50 08.24/08.53 08.40/08.68
2M(25/11/14) 84.75/86.50 08.33/08.50 08.54/08.71
3M(26/12/14) 128.00/129.75 08.34/08.46 08.59/08.70
6M(25/03/15) 253.50/255.50 08.40/08.46 08.75/08.81
1Y(25/09/15) 506.00/508.00 08.31/08.35 08.95/08.98
Spot rate : 1$ = 60.8708 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
