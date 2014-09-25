Sep 25 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.74 percent on Thursday compared with 8.77 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.99 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(29/10/14) 41.00/42.25 08.17/08.42 08.33/08.58 2M(28/11/14) 82.75/84.50 08.25/08.42 08.45/08.63 3M(29/12/14) 126.00/127.75 08.28/08.40 08.52/08.64 6M(30/03/15) 253.25/255.25 08.32/08.39 08.67/08.74 1Y(29/09/15) 501.75/503.75 08.22/08.25 08.86/08.89 Spot rate : 1$ = 61.0245 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)