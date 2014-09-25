Sep 25The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOCS (MIFOR Swaps) for three years was 8.02 percent on Thursday TENOR BID/OFFER 2 YEARS 7.90/8.05 3 YEARS 7.87/8.02 4 YEARS 7.84/7.99 5 YEARS 7.85/7.97 7 YEARS 7.70/8.00 10 YEARS 7.63/7.93 The above dollar rupee swap rates are a simple average of the bid and offer rates quoted by 6 market participants.The floating benchmark used here is the six month USD libor. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type CRS01 and then press the enter key. For Benchmark levels double-click on or type MIOCS= and then press the enter key. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU, +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)