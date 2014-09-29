Sep 29 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.82 percent on Monday compared with 8.64 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.98 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(03/11/14) 44.75/46.25 08.06/08.33 08.21/08.48 2M(01/12/14) 83.50/85.25 08.13/08.30 08.34/08.51 3M(02/01/15) 127.50/129.50 08.15/08.27 08.39/08.52 6M(06/04/15) 264.50/266.50 08.40/08.47 08.75/08.82 1Y(01/10/15) 498.50/500.50 08.12/08.15 08.75/08.78 Spot rate : 1$ = 61.4273 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)