Sep 30 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.67 percent on Tuesday compared with 8.82 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.41 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(07/11/14) 41.75/43.25 07.98/08.26 08.14/08.42 2M(08/12/14) 83.75/85.50 08.00/08.17 08.21/08.37 3M(07/01/15) 125.00/127.00 08.05/08.18 08.29/08.42 6M(07/04/15) 253.75/255.75 08.26/08.32 08.61/08.67 1Y(07/10/15) 490.50/492.50 07.96/07.99 08.59/08.63 Spot rate : 1$ = 61.6135 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)