Sep 30 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.67 percent on
Tuesday compared with 8.82 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
8.41 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(07/11/14) 41.75/43.25 07.98/08.26 08.14/08.42
2M(08/12/14) 83.75/85.50 08.00/08.17 08.21/08.37
3M(07/01/15) 125.00/127.00 08.05/08.18 08.29/08.42
6M(07/04/15) 253.75/255.75 08.26/08.32 08.61/08.67
1Y(07/10/15) 490.50/492.50 07.96/07.99 08.59/08.63
Spot rate : 1$ = 61.6135 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
($1=0)