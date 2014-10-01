Oct 1 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.62 percent on Wednesday compared with 8.67 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.00 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(10/11/14) 45.00/46.25 08.06/08.28 08.22/08.44 2M(08/12/14) 83.00/84.50 08.04/08.19 08.25/08.39 3M(08/01/15) 125.50/127.25 08.06/08.18 08.30/08.42 6M(08/04/15) 253.00/255.00 08.22/08.28 08.56/08.62 1Y(08/10/15) 486.25/488.25 07.87/07.91 08.51/08.54 Spot rate : 1$ = 61.7511 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)