Oct 7 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.69 percent on Tuesday compared with 8.62 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.07 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(10/11/14) 43.50/45.00 08.09/08.37 08.24/08.52 2M(09/12/14) 83.00/84.75 08.09/08.26 08.30/08.47 3M(09/01/15) 125.50/127.25 08.11/08.23 08.35/08.47 6M(09/04/15) 253.25/255.25 08.28/08.34 08.62/08.69 1Y(09/10/15) 485.75/487.75 07.92/07.95 08.54/08.57 Spot rate : 1$ = 61.3595 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)