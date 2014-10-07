Oct 7 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.69 percent on
Tuesday compared with 8.62 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
8.07 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(10/11/14) 43.50/45.00 08.09/08.37 08.24/08.52
2M(09/12/14) 83.00/84.75 08.09/08.26 08.30/08.47
3M(09/01/15) 125.50/127.25 08.11/08.23 08.35/08.47
6M(09/04/15) 253.25/255.25 08.28/08.34 08.62/08.69
1Y(09/10/15) 485.75/487.75 07.92/07.95 08.54/08.57
Spot rate : 1$ = 61.3595 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
