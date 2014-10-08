Oct 8 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.65 percent on Wednesday compared with 8.69 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.00 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(10/11/14) 42.25/43.50 08.09/08.33 08.25/08.49 2M(10/12/14) 83.00/84.75 08.08/08.25 08.28/08.45 3M(12/01/15) 127.75/129.75 08.07/08.20 08.31/08.43 6M(10/04/15) 252.50/254.50 08.24/08.30 08.58/08.65 1Y(13/10/15) 488.00/490.00 07.87/07.91 08.50/08.53 Spot rate : 1$ = 61.4648 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)