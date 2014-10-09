Oct 9 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.50 percent on Thursday compared with 8.65 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.05 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(14/11/14) 41.50/42.75 08.01/08.25 08.16/08.40 2M(15/12/14) 83.25/85.00 08.03/08.20 08.23/08.40 3M(14/01/15) 123.50/125.50 08.03/08.16 08.26/08.39 6M(15/04/15) 247.75/249.75 08.10/08.16 08.43/08.50 1Y(14/10/15) 472.50/474.50 07.74/07.77 08.34/08.38 Spot rate : 1$ = 61.0368 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)