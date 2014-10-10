Oct 10 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.49 percent on Friday compared with 8.50 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.04 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(14/11/14) 41.50/42.75 07.99/08.23 08.15/08.39 2M(15/12/14) 83.00/84.75 07.99/08.16 08.19/08.36 3M(14/01/15) 123.50/125.25 08.01/08.12 08.25/08.36 6M(15/04/15) 248.00/250.00 08.09/08.15 08.42/08.49 1Y(14/10/15) 473.00/475.00 07.73/07.77 08.34/08.37 Spot rate : 1$ = 61.1624 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)