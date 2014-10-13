Oct 13 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.36 percent on Monday compared with 8.49 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.04 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(17/11/14) 42.25/43.75 07.87/08.15 08.03/08.30 2M(16/12/14) 81.00/82.50 07.91/08.06 08.11/08.26 3M(16/01/15) 122.00/124.00 07.90/08.03 08.14/08.27 6M(16/04/15) 243.00/245.00 07.96/08.02 08.30/08.36 1Y(16/10/15) 465.50/467.50 07.60/07.63 08.20/08.23 Spot rate : 1$ = 61.2455 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)