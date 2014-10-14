Oct 14 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.27 percent on Tuesday compared with 8.36 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.86 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(17/11/14) 40.50/42.00 07.80/08.09 07.96/08.25 2M(17/12/14) 79.75/81.50 07.81/07.98 08.01/08.18 3M(20/01/15) 124.75/126.75 07.84/07.97 08.08/08.21 6M(17/04/15) 239.75/241.75 07.87/07.93 08.21/08.27 1Y(19/10/15) 459.75/461.75 07.48/07.52 08.07/08.11 Spot rate : 1$ = 61.1078 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0) India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 8.27 pct Oct 14 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.27 percent on Tuesday compared with 8.36 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.86 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(17/11/14) 40.50/42.00 07.80/08.09 07.96/08.25 2M(17/12/14) 79.75/81.50 07.81/07.98 08.01/08.18 3M(20/01/15) 124.75/126.75 07.84/07.97 08.08/08.21 6M(17/04/15) 239.75/241.75 07.87/07.93 08.21/08.27 1Y(19/10/15) 459.75/461.75 07.48/07.52 08.07/08.11 Spot rate : 1$ = 61.1078 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)