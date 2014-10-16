Oct 16 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.17 percent on Thursday compared with 8.27 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.15 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(20/11/14) 40.25/41.75 07.71/08.00 07.87/08.16 2M(22/12/14) 82.00/83.75 07.73/07.89 07.93/08.09 3M(20/01/15) 120.25/122.25 07.76/07.89 08.00/08.13 6M(20/04/15) 238.00/240.00 07.76/07.83 08.10/08.17 1Y(20/10/15) 451.00/453.00 07.34/07.37 07.93/07.96 Spot rate : 1$ = 61.4795 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)