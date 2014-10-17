Oct 17 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.25 percent on Friday compared with 8.17 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.07 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(21/11/14) 41.00/42.25 07.83/08.07 08.00/08.23 2M(22/12/14) 82.00/83.50 07.83/07.98 08.04/08.18 3M(21/01/15) 122.00/124.00 07.86/07.98 08.09/08.22 6M(21/04/15) 241.00/243.00 07.84/07.91 08.18/08.25 1Y(21/10/15) 455.75/457.75 07.40/07.43 07.99/08.02 Spot rate : 1$ = 61.6165 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)