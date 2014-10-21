Oct 21 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.04 percent on Tuesday compared with 8.34 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.55 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(28/11/14) 41.50/42.75 07.72/07.96 07.88/08.11 2M(29/12/14) 81.75/83.50 07.73/07.89 07.93/08.10 3M(27/01/15) 119.75/121.75 07.75/07.88 07.99/08.12 6M(27/04/15) 233.25/235.25 07.63/07.70 07.97/08.04 1Y(27/10/15) 439.50/441.50 07.17/07.20 07.76/07.79 Spot rate : 1$ = 61.2967 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)