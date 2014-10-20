Oct 20 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.34 percent on Monday compared with 8.25 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.09 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(24/11/14) 43.50/44.75 07.85/08.08 08.01/08.24 2M(22/12/14) 80.75/82.50 07.88/08.05 08.09/08.26 3M(22/01/15) 122.75/124.50 07.95/08.06 08.19/08.30 6M(22/04/15) 242.50/244.50 07.94/08.00 08.28/08.34 1Y(26/10/15) 465.00/467.00 07.50/07.54 08.10/08.13 Spot rate : 1$ = 61.2873 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)