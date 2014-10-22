Oct 22 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.24 percent on Wednesday compared with 8.04 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.73 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(28/11/14) 40.25/41.75 07.74/08.03 07.90/08.18 2M(29/12/14) 80.75/82.50 07.76/07.93 07.97/08.14 3M(28/01/15) 121.25/123.25 07.86/07.99 08.10/08.23 6M(28/04/15) 239.25/241.25 07.84/07.90 08.18/08.24 1Y(28/10/15) 451.00/453.00 07.37/07.40 07.96/07.99 Spot rate : 1$ = 61.2355 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)