Nov 10 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.93 percent on Monday compared with 7.83 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.95 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(12/12/14) 38.25/39.75 07.57/07.87 07.73/08.03 2M(12/01/15) 78.00/79.75 07.59/07.77 07.80/07.97 3M(12/02/15) 117.00/118.75 07.55/07.67 07.79/07.91 6M(12/05/15) 229.25/231.25 07.52/07.59 07.87/07.93 1Y(12/11/15) 442.00/444.00 07.19/07.23 07.80/07.83 Spot rate : 1$ = 61.4513 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)