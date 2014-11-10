Nov 10 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.93 percent on
Monday compared with 7.83 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
7.95 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(12/12/14) 38.25/39.75 07.57/07.87 07.73/08.03
2M(12/01/15) 78.00/79.75 07.59/07.77 07.80/07.97
3M(12/02/15) 117.00/118.75 07.55/07.67 07.79/07.91
6M(12/05/15) 229.25/231.25 07.52/07.59 07.87/07.93
1Y(12/11/15) 442.00/444.00 07.19/07.23 07.80/07.83
Spot rate : 1$ = 61.4513 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
($1=0)