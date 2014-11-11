Nov 11 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.00 percent on Tuesday compared with 7.93 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.95 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(15/12/14) 41.25/42.75 07.64/07.92 07.80/08.08 2M(13/01/15) 78.75/80.75 07.66/07.85 07.86/08.06 3M(13/02/15) 118.50/120.50 07.64/07.77 07.88/08.01 6M(13/05/15) 231.75/233.75 07.59/07.66 07.94/08.00 1Y(13/11/15) 444.25/446.25 07.22/07.25 07.83/07.86 Spot rate : 1$ = 61.5500 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)