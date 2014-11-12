Nov 12 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.09 percent on
Wednesday compared with 8.00 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
8.75 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(15/12/14) 40.25/41.75 07.71/08.00 07.86/08.15
2M(14/01/15) 79.75/81.50 07.76/07.93 07.97/08.14
3M(18/02/15) 124.75/126.50 07.72/07.82 07.96/08.06
6M(14/05/15) 234.25/236.25 07.68/07.75 08.03/08.09
1Y(16/11/15) 451.25/453.25 07.30/07.33 07.91/07.95
Spot rate : 1$ = 61.4785 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
