Nov 12 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.09 percent on Wednesday compared with 8.00 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.75 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(15/12/14) 40.25/41.75 07.71/08.00 07.86/08.15 2M(14/01/15) 79.75/81.50 07.76/07.93 07.97/08.14 3M(18/02/15) 124.75/126.50 07.72/07.82 07.96/08.06 6M(14/05/15) 234.25/236.25 07.68/07.75 08.03/08.09 1Y(16/11/15) 451.25/453.25 07.30/07.33 07.91/07.95 Spot rate : 1$ = 61.4785 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)