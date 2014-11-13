Nov 13 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.13 percent on
Thursday compared with 8.09 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
8.17 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(17/12/14) 39.00/40.50 07.71/08.00 07.87/08.16
2M(20/01/15) 84.00/85.75 07.78/07.94 07.99/08.15
3M(18/02/15) 121.50/123.50 07.75/07.87 07.99/08.11
6M(18/05/15) 237.00/239.00 07.72/07.79 08.06/08.13
1Y(17/11/15) 453.50/455.50 07.37/07.40 07.98/08.02
Spot rate : 1$ = 61.5560 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
