Nov 13 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.13 percent on Thursday compared with 8.09 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.17 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(17/12/14) 39.00/40.50 07.71/08.00 07.87/08.16 2M(20/01/15) 84.00/85.75 07.78/07.94 07.99/08.15 3M(18/02/15) 121.50/123.50 07.75/07.87 07.99/08.11 6M(18/05/15) 237.00/239.00 07.72/07.79 08.06/08.13 1Y(17/11/15) 453.50/455.50 07.37/07.40 07.98/08.02 Spot rate : 1$ = 61.5560 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)