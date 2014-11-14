Nov 14 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.29 percent on Friday compared with 8.13 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.08 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(18/12/14) 39.50/40.75 07.80/08.04 07.95/08.20 2M(20/01/15) 83.75/85.25 07.87/08.01 08.08/08.22 3M(18/02/15) 122.00/123.75 07.85/07.96 08.09/08.20 6M(18/05/15) 241.00/243.00 07.88/07.95 08.23/08.29 1Y(18/11/15) 466.75/468.75 07.57/07.60 08.19/08.22 Spot rate : 1$ = 61.6475 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)